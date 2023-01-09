Bruins score a sweep over Wings

Published 9:55 am Monday, January 9, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins completed a weekend sweep of the Aberdeen Wings with a 4-2 win in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Ethan Robertson had 17 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 1 1 0  – 2

Austin 1 2 1  – 4

First period

(AB) Landon Parker (Logan Gravink) (power play) 4:04

(A) Austin Salani (Ashton Bynum) 7:24

Second period

(A) Sam Christiano (Ocean Wallace, Isaak Brassard) 2:25

(A) Matys Brassard (Bryan Gilman) 3:09

(AB) Owen Dubois (Ronan Walsh) 9:36

Third period

(A) Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey) 1:12

Shots: Austin – 31; Aberdeen – 19

Power plays: Aberdeen – 1-for-5; Austin – 0-for-8

More RSS General

Packer girls hockey team beaten by Cougars

Packer girls tame Bears

Packer boys hockey team falls to Rochester Lourdes

Hayfield boys edged out by New Life Academy

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections