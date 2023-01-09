Bruins score a sweep over Wings Published 9:55 am Monday, January 9, 2023

The Austin Bruins completed a weekend sweep of the Aberdeen Wings with a 4-2 win in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Ethan Robertson had 17 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 1 1 0 – 2

Austin 1 2 1 – 4

First period

(AB) Landon Parker (Logan Gravink) (power play) 4:04

(A) Austin Salani (Ashton Bynum) 7:24

Second period

(A) Sam Christiano (Ocean Wallace, Isaak Brassard) 2:25

(A) Matys Brassard (Bryan Gilman) 3:09

(AB) Owen Dubois (Ronan Walsh) 9:36

Third period

(A) Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey) 1:12

Shots: Austin – 31; Aberdeen – 19

Power plays: Aberdeen – 1-for-5; Austin – 0-for-8