Bruins score a sweep over Wings
Published 9:55 am Monday, January 9, 2023
The Austin Bruins completed a weekend sweep of the Aberdeen Wings with a 4-2 win in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Ethan Robertson had 17 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Aberdeen 1 1 0 – 2
Austin 1 2 1 – 4
First period
(AB) Landon Parker (Logan Gravink) (power play) 4:04
(A) Austin Salani (Ashton Bynum) 7:24
Second period
(A) Sam Christiano (Ocean Wallace, Isaak Brassard) 2:25
(A) Matys Brassard (Bryan Gilman) 3:09
(AB) Owen Dubois (Ronan Walsh) 9:36
Third period
(A) Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey) 1:12
Shots: Austin – 31; Aberdeen – 19
Power plays: Aberdeen – 1-for-5; Austin – 0-for-8