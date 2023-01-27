Bruin defenseman announces commitment to UMass-Lowell Published 3:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The Austin Bruins have announced that defenseman Jimmy Goffredo has announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to play Division I Hockey at Umass Lowell” stated Goffredo. “I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and anyone who has helped me along this journey. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

A native of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Goffredo is in his first year with the Bruins and in the North American Hockey League. So far this season, Goffredo has appeared in 37 games and has 12 goals and 17 assists.

Goffredo currently leads all NAHL defensemen this season in goals (12), points (29), and power play points (17).

“Our staff couldn’t be more excited for Jimmy,” said Austin head coach Steve Howard. “He’s been able to prove that he’s a top-end defenseman in the NAHL. UMass Lowell is getting a great player and an even better person.”

The University of Massachusetts Lowell is a public research university in Lowell, Massachusetts. The River Hawks are members of Hockey East. They play their games out of the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. Goffredo will be joining the River Hawks for the 2024-25 season.