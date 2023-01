Blue Devil women grab a win at Western Tech Published 8:33 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team beat Western Tech (9-4 overall) by a score of 72-60 on the road Thursday.

Cayli Miles has 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Blue Devils (13-3 overall).

RCC scoring: Cayli Miles, 21; Savannah Longhoma, 10; Nora Mecoleta, 9; Camryn McQuery, 9; Reana Schmitt, 8; Macie Werdel, 7; Kenai Holien, 4; Erika Thurnau, 2