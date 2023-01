Blue Devil women blow past St. Cloud Tech Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team beat St. Cloud Tech 72-29 in Riverland Gym Wednesday.

Cayli Miles scored 19 points for the Blue Devils (14-3 overall) and Reana Schmitt chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds.

RCC scoring: Cayli Miles, 19; Savannah Longhoma, 12; Reana Schmitt, 11; Camryn McQuery, 9; Laura Granada, 8; Kenai Holien, 6; Nora Mecoleta, 4; Macie Werdel, 3