Blue Devil men take down St. Cloud in Riverland Published 2:17 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat St. Cloud Tech 73-61 in Riverland Gym Wednesday.

Savier McCall had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (13-8 overall).

RCC scoring: Savier McCall, 25; Jourdan Weddle, 15; Jamari Walker, 9; Jayden Hill, 8; Raheem Brizendine, 4; Terry More, 4; MJ Galimah, 4; Zach Markland, 2; Malik Cooper, 2