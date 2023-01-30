Blue Devil men grab a win at Anoka-Ramsey Published 2:58 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team blasted Anoka-Ramsey (9-7 overall, 4-2 MCAC South) 77-61 on the road Saturday.

Jamari Walker put up 16 points, five rebounds and five assists for RCC (14-8 overall, 5-2 MCAC South) and Malik Cooper added 16 points.

RCC scoring: Jamari Walker, 16; Malik Cooper, 16; Savier McCall, 14; Jayden Hill, 10; Jourdan Weddle, 10; Raheem Brizendine, 5; MJ Galimah, 3; Zach Markland, 2; Morgan Robinson, 1