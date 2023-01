Blossoms edge out Cobroas Published 10:03 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team beat Triton (3-8 overall) 70-69 in Triton Tuesday.

Gabe Hein had 19 points for the Awesome Blossoms (4-8 overall).

BP scoring: Gabe Hein, 19; Zach Hein, 18; Brady Kittelson, 12; Jacob Pauly, 12; Cooper Cooke, 8; Sam Smith, 1