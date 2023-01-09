BIDS LIGHTING Published 7:46 am Monday, January 9, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

PICKETT PLACE

BIDS FOR NEW LED LIGHTING FIXTURES

AUSTIN HRA

The Austin Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) will receive sealed bids for new LED Lighting Fixtures for the Austin MN HRA. The bids will be received until 2:00 P.M on Thursday January 26th, 2023 at which time they will publicly be opened and read. The bids will be presented to the HRA Board at the next scheduled meeting. All proposals/bids must be made on the forms furnished and can be obtained at the HRA Administrative Offices located at 308 2 nd Ave. N.E.

The HRA Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, accept or reject any alternates, waive any informality or to accept the bid deemed to be in the best interest of the HRA. Bids may be held by the HRA Board for a period not to exceed 45 days from the opening of the bid for the purpose of reviewing and investigating the qualifications of the bidders prior to awarding the contract.

Taggert Medgaarden

Executive Director

Austin HRA

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 7 and 14, 2023

BIDS LIGHTING