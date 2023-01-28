BIDS Published 8:27 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Invitation for Sealed Bids

Rock for Township Roads

Sealed bids will be received by the Waltham Township Board for 3/4” Class V road rock of undetermined amounts, delivered and spread anywhere in the township with a minimum of 10 trucks hauling before June 30, 2023.

Bids will be opened at 7:30 pm on February 6th, 2023 at the Waltham Area Government Center located at 207 Main Street S. Waltham, MN 55982.

Responses must be sealed and returned to the Waltham Township Clerk PO BOX 186, Waltham, MN 55982 (by mail), by the time shown above, where they will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bids must be plainly marked with company name and purpose of bid on the outside of the envelope.

The Township of Waltham reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive informalities and irregularities in the bids received.

Amanda Kiefer

Waltham Township Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 21 and 28, 2023

