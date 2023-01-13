Autism Friendly Austin to host special program Published 5:10 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Mitch Leppicello, LICSW, who holds a Master’s Degree in Clinical Social Work from Fordham University, New York, will be presenting at an upcoming Autism Friendly Austin Parent and Caregiver evening.

He has over 30 years of experience providing mental health services for children, adolescents, and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Leppicello has advanced training in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy) and finds significant benefits in the work with people on the spectrum of Autism. Leppicello’s practice, East Metro Family Counseling, is located in Woodbury.

Leppicello’s mission is to help parents and caregivers navigate the countless challenges associated with parenting individuals of all ages with ASD. This mission has led to the creation of the ASD Parenting Journey and The CALM Compass. The CALM Compass offers positive and proactive parenting strategies to use on a your ASD Parenting Journey.

Leppicello will spend the evening of Monday, Jan. 23, at the Hormel Historic Home presenting to parents and caregivers of Autistic children. This presentation will help parents to better understand ASD to take the best action and supports with their child. These strategies are considered best practices for parenting children, teens, and young adults with ASD.

His presentation will be interactive and Leppicello will offer dialogue with the audience. The evening is intended for parents and caregivers of all types of kids with ASD from 5 to 25 years old. Strategies are suited for parents of kids with ASD with some verbal abilities. Childcare will be available upon request. Please register online for this free event at www.hormelhistorichome.org

For additional event information and/or to request childcare, please contact Beth Tobak, Community Autism Resource Specialist at beth@hormelhistorichome.org or 507-433-4243

The mission of Autism Friendly Austin is to promote understanding and provide supports for inclusion and acceptance for those living with Autism and special needs through engaging, training, and educating our entire community.