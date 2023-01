Austin’s Winkels wins his third wrestling tournament Published 9:20 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

Austin’s Sam Winkels continues to get it done on the mat as he won his third tournament of the season in Eastview Saturday.

Winkels, a sophomore, beat No. 5 ranked Jackson Ceriglu of St. Thomas 3-1 in overtime to win the championship and Winkels is now 19-3 overall on the season.

Sam Oelfke went 4-1 and took third place for the Packers and he is now 14-7.