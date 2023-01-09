Austin’s Winkels continues to roll on the mat Published 10:41 am Monday, January 9, 2023

Austin sophomore Samuel Winkels continued to build on a strong season as he won his second meet of the season when he took first place in Cannon Falls with a 5-2 win over Century’s Byron Callies.

Winkels, who is ranked No. 7 at 220-pounds in Class AAA, also took fourth at the 36-team Rogers Matness tournament. He is 14-3 overall.

Garrin Wilson, who is 13-6, took third at 160 at Cannon Falls and Sam Oelfke, who is 9-5, took fifth at 170.