Austin’s Morrisey named Central Division Star for second time Published 4:50 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

Austin Bruins forward Gavin Morrisey, 19, was named Central Division Star of the Week for the second time this season after a big weekend as the Bruins widened their lead atop the Central Division with a weekend home-and-home sweep of the St. Cloud Norsemen.

Morrissey, a native of Rochester Hills, Mich., recorded five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in the two wins. On Friday, he had the game-winning goal and three assists in a 6-3 win. On Saturday, he had an assist in a 2-1 road win. For the season, the Minnesota State recruit is second in team scoring with 32 points in 35 games played.

“Gavin has been consistently making plays for us and he played great this weekend,” Austin head coach Steve Howard said. “He is a 200-foot player with skill, and we are looking for him to continue playing well down the stretch.”

Defensemen Jimmy Goffredo was named an Honorable mention for his performance last weekend against the Norsemen. The Bruins’ leading rookie added to his point total by picking up 3 assists on Friday night’s 6-3 at Riverside Arena.