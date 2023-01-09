Austin’s Malinski commits to Vermont Published 3:15 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

1 of 1

Austin Bruins captain and defensemen Jack Malinski has announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Vermont.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey and further my education at the University of Vermont” said Jack Malinski. “I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all the help along the way. Go Cats!”

Malinski, 20, has appeared in 81 career regular-season games with the Bruins. So far this season, the native of Lakeville, MN has 3G-23A-26P and a +24 rating. Prior to his time with the Bruins, Malinski played four seasons with Lakeville South High School and with the Minnesota Magicians 16U & 18U AAA programs of the NAPHL

“Our entire organization is beyond excited for Jack” said Head Coach Steve Howard. “He has been a true leader here in Austin and continues to prove that daily. The Catamounts are getting a great player and an even better person!”

The University of Vermont is an NCAA Division I institution in Burlington, Vermont. The Catamounts are members of the Hockey East Conference and play at the Gutterson Fieldhouse. Malinski will be joining former Bruin Jens Richards next season when he begins his collegiate career.