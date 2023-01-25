Austin teacher among 131 candidates up for Teacher of the Year Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

An Austin teacher will be one of 131 candidates in the running for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

Pre-kindergarten teacher Heather Ruzek was announced in November of last year as Austin Public Schools Teacher of the Year and is among the class of candidates.

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.