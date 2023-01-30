Austin man injured in Saturday crash Published 8:53 am Monday, January 30, 2023

An Austin man was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a rollover crash on Interstate 90.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Nestor Castro, 61, of Austin, was traveling westbound on I-90 when the Toyota Tundra he was driving left the roadway and rolled. The report lists road conditions as snow and ice covered.

He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter First Responders and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded.