Austin man injured in Saturday crash

Published 8:53 am Monday, January 30, 2023

By Daily Herald

An Austin man was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a rollover crash on Interstate 90.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Nestor Castro, 61, of Austin, was traveling westbound on I-90 when the Toyota Tundra he was driving left the roadway and rolled. The report lists road conditions as snow and ice covered.

He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter First Responders and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded.

