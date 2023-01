Austin girls end losing streak with a win over Falcons Published 9:56 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The Austin girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid when it beat Faribault (4-11 overall) 45-28 in Faribault Tuesday.

Ajiem Agwa put up 13 points for the Packers (9-5 overall) and Cassidy Shute added 12 points.

Austin scoring: Ajiem Agwa, 13; Cassidy Shute, 12; Quinn Osgood, 10; Olivia Walsh, 6; Marissa Shute, 2; Nora Sand, 2