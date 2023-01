Athletics pummel LeRoy-Ostrander boys Published 9:38 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team ran it up on LeRoy-Ostrander (1-7 overall) to the tune of a 101-45 victory in Lyle Thursday.

Landon Meyer chipped in 20 points for LP (7-2 overall).

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 26; Landon Meyer, 20; Trey Anderson, 18; Mac Nelson, 12; Jake Truckenmiller, 11; Hunter Bauer, 4; Dylan Christianson, 5; David Christianson, 3; Othello Stone, 2