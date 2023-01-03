APS, area schools two hour late Published 3:41 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Due to inclement weather, Austin Public Schools will run two hours late Tuesday.

Breakfast will be served at all school locations, but there will be no AM Early Childhood / Pre-School Classes.

All Kids Korner School-Aged sites will open at 6:15 a.m. and breakfast will be served.

The following schools will also be two hours late:

Pacelli Catholic Schools will also be running two-hours late. Shamrock Zone will be open regular hours.

Lyle Public School, no morning preschool.

Grand Meadow, no morning preschool.

Hayfield Community Schools.

Southland Public Schools, no morning preschool.

LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools

Blooming Praire Public Schools.