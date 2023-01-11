APS board approves lower ADM estimate Published 6:06 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The Austin Public Schools Board on Monday night approved a new Average Daily Membership (ADM) projection for the 2023-24 school year based on lower than expected estimates regarding those numbers.

ADM is the metric used to determine the upcoming budget for the school district and is based on how much time a student is in school. For instance, a student enrolled from the start the school year to the end would generate a 1.0 ADM.

The district’s original ADM estimate for 2022-23 and 2023-24 came in at 5,070, however, according to Executive Director of Finance & Operations Andrew Adams Monday night, the district saw a decrease of 78 ADMs representing a 1.54% loss to 4,992.

The cause is attributed to the difference between incoming kindergarten students and outgoing seniors.

“We’re bringing in fewer kindergarten students than we are graduating,” Adams explained.

However, two things are important regarding the number. The first is that ADM’s do not represent actual head counts and Adams does not see it impacting previous enrollment projects unveiled last March that show a steady increase in students over the coming years.

Secondly, this is a common evolution to help gauge budget estimates going forward simply because there is no way to definitely determine what the future will look like.

The district is slated to receive $6,863 per ADM in General Education Aid.

In other news:

• Prior to the regular meeting, Superintendent Dr. Joey Page swore in board members including returners Kathy Green, Peggy Young and new board members Carol McAlister and Carolyn Dube. Green and Young were once again chosen as chair and vice chair respectively while Cece Kroc will be treasurer and Dube clerk.

• Former Board member Angie Goetz, who chose not to run for another term, was honored for her decade plus of service to the district.

“She’s been on the board for over 10 years and the commitment she’s shown and devotion to this board … has been awesome,” Green said.

“It’s been an honor an privilege to serve on the Austin School Board all these years,” Goetz said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity.”