APD investigating possible shooting Published 9:25 am Friday, January 27, 2023

The Austin Police Department is investigating a possible shooting, which took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 21.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, officers responded to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin at around 5:31 .m. on Jan. 21, at the hospital’s request to investigate a patient who had come to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

McKichan did not release the name of the victim and no arrests have been made.

The case remains under investigation.