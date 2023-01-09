50-PR-22-2065 Published 7:48 am Monday, January 9, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-22-2065 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised

In re the Estate of Larry F. Wilson, Decedent

AMENDED Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition

for Formal

Adjudication of Intestacy,

Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal

Representative and Notice

to Creditors

It is ordered and notice is given that on January 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM a hearing will be held at the Mower County District Court, 201 2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, Minnesota 55912 by Zoom for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of:

Name: Collin Wilson

Address: 510 – 13th Avenue NW, Austin, MN 55912

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration.

There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).

If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT:

12/21/2022 02:28:04 PM

Kevin Lipton, District Court Judge

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative:

Name: Daniel T. Donnelly

Firm: Donnelly Law Office

Address: 211 – 2nd Street NW

Austin MN 55912

Attorney License No.: 0314407 Email: dan@donnellylaw.com Telephone: 507-434-9665

Facsimile: 507-433-7898

Austin Daily Herald: Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 7, 2023

50-PR-22-2065