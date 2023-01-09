50-PR-22-2065/HEARING
Published 7:49 am Monday, January 9, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Mower County
District Court
Third Judicial District
Court File Number:
50-PR-22-2065 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
AMENDED Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing (rescheduled hearing)
In re the Estate of Larry F. Wilson, Decedent
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Natalie Martinez, Mower County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit
https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
• Contact the court at 507-509-7013 if you do not have access to the internet, or are
unable to connect by video.
• If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar. 2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
Meeting ID: 160 767 6493
Passcode: 586512
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Boogo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
Dated: December 20, 2022
Kristine M. Bartness
Mower County Court Administrator 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3 Austin MN 55912
507-509-7013
CC: Daniel Thomas Donnelly
Austin Daily Herald: Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 7, 2023
