50-FA-22-2331 Published 7:50 am Monday, January 9, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

IN DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In Re the Marriage of

Michael Jon Hollund,

Petitioner,

and

Kristine Ann Hollund,

Respondent.

Case Type: Marital Dissolution without Minor Children

Court File Number:

50-FA-22-2331

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

WARNING: Your spouse has filed a lawsuit against you for dissolution of your marriage. A copy of the paperwork regarding the lawsuit is served on you with this summons. This summons is an official document from the court that affects your rights. Read this summons carefully. If you do not understand it, contact an attorney for legal advice.

1. The Petitioner (your spouse) has filed a lawsuit against you asking for a dissolution of your marriage (divorce). A copy of the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage is attached to this Summons. There should also be a copy of Petitioner’s Financial Affidavit attached.

2. You must serve upon Petitioner and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage and your Financial Affidavit. You must pay the required filing fee. Answer forms and the Financial Affidavit form are available from the Court Administrator’s office. You must serve your Answer and Financial Affidavit upon Petitioner within thirty (30) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer and Financial Affidavit, the Court may give your spouse everything he or she is asking for in the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Einhaus, Mattison, Carver & Haberman, P.A., 202 North Cedar, P.O. Box 545 in Owatonna, Minnesota 55060.

3. This proceeding involves, affects, or brings into question the real property located at the following addresses:

358 8th Street West,

Winona, MN 55987

463 East 5th Street,

Winona, MN 55987

NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING PROVISIONS

Under Minnesota law, service of this summons makes the following requirements apply to both parties to the action, unless they are modified by the court or the proceeding is dismissed:

(1) Neither party may dispose of any assets except (a) for the necessities of life or for the necessary generation of income or preservation of assets, (b) by an agreement of the parties in writing, or (c) for retaining counsel to carry on or to contest this proceeding.

(2) Neither party may harass the other party.

(3) All currently available insurance coverage must be maintained and continued without change in coverage or beneficiary designation.

(4) Parties to a marriage dissolution proceeding are encouraged to attempt alternative dispute resolution pursuant to Minnesota law. Alternative dispute resolution includes mediation, arbitration and other processes as set forth in the district court rules. You may contact the court administrator about resources in your area. If you cannot pay for mediation or alternative dispute resolution, in some counties, assistance may be available to you through a nonprofit provider or a court program. If you are a victim of domestic abuse or threats as defined in Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 518B, you are not required to try mediation and you will not be penalized by the court in later proceedings.

IF YOU VIOLATE ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, YOU WILL BE SUBJECT TO SANCTIONS BY THE COURT.

Dated: August 3, 2022

By: /s/ Mark R. Carver

Mark R. Carver (#276133)

Attorneys for Petitioner

202 North Cedar, P.O. Box 545

Owatonna, Minnesota 55060

Telephone: (507) 451-3580

Facsimile: (507) 451-3532

carver@owatonnalawyers.com

Austin Daily Herald: Dec. 24, 31, 2022 and Jan. 7, 2023

50-FA-22-2331