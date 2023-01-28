46-22-006585 FC Published 8:29 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 25, 2016

MORTGAGOR: Phetnarong Phomsoukha and Seksan Phomsoukha, both single persons, as joint tenants.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Finance of America Mortgage LLC dba Erates Mortgage, its successors and assigns.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded April 4, 2016 Mower County Recorder, Document No. A625779.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation. Dated September 2, 2022 Recorded September 6, 2022, as Document No. A671194.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100070213330090889

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Finance of America Mortgage LLC dba Erates Mortgage

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 52924 262nd Street, Austin, MN 55912

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 08.049.0135

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

A TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE EAST 660 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTH HALF OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 103 NORTH, RANGE 18 WEST, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF THE TOWNSHIP ROAD THAT IS 30 FEET WEST OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1 OF THE PLAT OF THE SUBDIVISION OF THE EAST 660 FEET OF NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTH HALF OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 103 NORTH, RANGE 18 WEST, ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF IN THE MOWER COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE; THENCE WEST IN THE NORTH LINE OF SAID TOWNSHIP ROAD FOR A DISTANCE OF 130 FEET; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF LOTS 1 AND 2 IN SAID SUBDIVISION PLAT FOR A DISTANCE OF 262 FEET; THENCE EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 130 FEET TO A POINT 30 FEET WEST OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 2 IN SAID SUBDIVISION PLAT; THENCE SOUTH FOR A DISTANCE OF 262 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

AND

COMMENCING AT A POINT THAT IS 370 FEET WEST OF A POINT THAT IS 33 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTHEAST COMER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 103 NORTH, RANGE 18 WEST; THENCE WEST A DISTANCE OF 30 FEET; THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF 262 FEET; THENCE EAST A DISTANCE OF 30 FEET; THENCE SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 262 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $102,400.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $93,630.06

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street NE, Austin, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 21, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: December 20, 2022

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

46 – 22-006585 FC

IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Austin Daily Herald: Dec. 31, 2022, Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4, 2023

46-22-006585 FC