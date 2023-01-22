22MN003751 Published 10:17 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 8, 2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $141,391.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Stacia Wigham, a single woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as a nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100032412180745330 SERVICER: Flagstar Bank FSB LENDER: United Wholesale Mortgage DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Mower County Minnesota, Registrar of Titles, on June 25, 2018, as Document No. T17019. CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NO: 6524 ASSIGNED TO: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 03/09/2021, filed on 03/10/2021 and memorialized as Document No. T17787. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 5, Pinecrest Second Addition to the City of Austin, and also the following described tract: Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 2, Block 5, Pinecrest Second Addition to the City of Austin, Minnesota, thence Northwest on the original East line of said Lot 2, 67.94 feet; thence Southerly 68 feet to a point that is at the South line of said Lot 2, and 15 feet Southwesterly from the Southeast corner of said Lot 2; thence Northeasterly 15 feet to the place of beginning; with the exception of the following described tract; Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 1, Block 5, Pinecrest Second Addition to the City of Austin, Minnesota; thence Easterly on a 14 degree 10` curve along the North line of said Lot 1, 15 feet; thence Southeasterly 61.8 feet; to a point at the original line between Lots 1 and 2; thence Northwesterly 64.88 feet to the place of beginning, Mower County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1901 6TH AVE SW, AUSTIN, MN 55912 PROPERTY I.D: 34.585.0430 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Forty-One Thousand Eighty-Three and 13/100 ($141,083.13) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on February 23, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, Mower County Courthouse, 201 First Street NE, Austin Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 23, 2023, or the next business day if August 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: January 7, 2023 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00375-1 A-4769893

Austin Daily Herald: Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4 and 11, 2023

22MN003751