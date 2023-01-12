12.12.22 MINUTES Published 5:35 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

The Austin School Board met in regular session on 12/12/22 in the Recital Hall located in the Austin High School Annex, 205 4th Street NW, Austin, MN. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Evan Sorenson, Katie Ulwelling and Peggy Young. Angie Goetz absent. Ulwelling appointed clerk for this meeting. Young/Kroc approval of agenda, 6-0 Kroc/Ulwelling approval of school district audit report, 6-0 Adams presented Truth in Taxation information. Young/Leathers approval of minutes of 11/14/22 and 11/28/22, 6-0 Young Leathers approval of personnel report, 6-0 Young/Leathers approval of bills for payment, 6-0 Young/Leathers approval of 2022-23 budget amendment, 6-0 Young/Sorenson to certify 2022 payable 2023 property tax levy at $10,564,709.04, representing a 22.95% increase over last year. Ulwelling/Young approval of donations, 6-0 Adams presented budget planning timeline. Young/Ulwelling approval of 2023 combined polling place resolution, 6-0 Individual motions made, seconded and carried unanimously to approve revised policies 208, 410, 411, 413, 415, 417, 426, 428, 433, 438, 534, 716, 804, 808, and 909. Chair Green presented Supt Page’s evaluation results.

Outgoing school board member Katie Ulwelling was recognized for her 2 years of service. Ulwelling/Leathers to adjourn at 6:52 pm. By: Katie Ulwelling, Acting Clerk

