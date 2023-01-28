100-22-006632 FC Published 8:28 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 20, 2019 MORTGAGOR: Sheila A. Shah, a single woman. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded September 20, 2019 Mower County Recorder, Document No. A648025. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC.

Dated October 14, 2022 Recorded October 14, 2022, as Document No. A671946. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100392411204761293 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: LoanCare, LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 408 13th Street Northeast, Austin, MN 55912

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 348000240

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 2, Block 3, Yates Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $98,188.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $97,992.73 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street NE, Austin, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or a signs unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner- occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 21, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON

MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: December 20, 2022 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888

100 – 22-006632 FC

IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Austin Daily Herald: Dec. 31, 2022, Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4, 2022 100-22-006632 FC