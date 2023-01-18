052127-F1 Published 6:56 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 27, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $79,120.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Teresa Whalen-King, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Primelending, a Plainscapital Company, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: July 29, 2015 Mower County Recorder Document Number: A000621189 LOAN MODIFICATION: Dated: October 1, 2019 Recorded: October 1, 2019 Document Number: A648197 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association

Dated: October 19, 2018 Recorded: October 19, 2018 Mower County Recorder Document Number: A642253 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100053601314759753 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Primelending, a Plainscapital Company Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower Property Address: 804 8th St SE, Austin, MN 55912 Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.245.0750 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 3, Block 5, Elmwood Addition, City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $75,949.79

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 07, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 07, 2023, or the next business day if August 07, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 8, 2022 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 052127-F1

Austin Daily Herald: Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2022 Jan. 4, 11 and 18, 2023

