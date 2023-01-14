050724-F2 Published 5:39 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 29, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $89,947.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Amy A Johnson, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Primelending, a Plainscapital Company DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: January 30, 2015 Mower County Recorder Document Number: A000617883 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: February 15, 2018

Recorded: February 16, 2018 Mower County Recorder Document Number: A637976 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100053601314444778 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Primelending, a Plainscapital Company Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower Property Address: 1109 8th Street Northwest, Austin, MN 55912-1907 Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.045.0100 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 2, Baudler`s East View Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $93,826.71

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 24, 2023, or the next business day if August 24, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 28, 2022 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgage 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 050724-F2

Austin Daily Herald: Dec. 31, 2022, Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4. 2023 050724-F2