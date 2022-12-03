Zacher’s hat trick vaults Bruins over Minot Published 10:01 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The Austin Bruins beat the Minot Minotauros (13-9-1-1 overall) 5-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Walter Zacher scored two first period goals for the Bruins and he finished with a hat trick.

Ethan Robertson had 22 saves for Austin (16-3-1-3 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 1 1 1 – 3

Austin 3 1 1 – 5

First period

(A) Walter Zacher (Ashton Bynum, Jack Malinski) 1:28

(M) Trevor Stachowiak (Max Martin, Ben Johnson) (power play) 8:45

(A) James Goffredo (Ocean Wallace, Dylan Cook) (power play) 10:28

(A) Zacher (Matthew Desiderio, Malinski) (power play) 14:41

Second period

(M) Hunter Longhi (Colby Joseph) (power play) 7:21

(A) Zacher (Malinski, Cook) (power play) 16:37

Third period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Damon Furuseth, Wallace) 0:58

(M) Colby Joseph (Johnson) (power play) 18:10

Shots: Austin – 34; Minot – 25

Power plays: Austin – 3-for-5; Minot – 3-for-7