YMCA at ACRC closing because of blizzard Published 2:31 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

The YMCA at the Austin Community Recreation Center will be closing tonight at 6 p.m. with the last Group Ex class at 4:30 p.m.

The YMCA will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to noon.