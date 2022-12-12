Wings take weekend series from Bruins Published 8:16 am Monday, December 12, 2022

The Austin Bruins were shut down as they lost their second straight game to the Aberdeen Wings (14-8-1-2 overall) in Aberdeen, S.D. Saturday.

Ethan Robertson stopped 28 shots for Austin (17-4-2-3 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 0 – 0

Aberdeen 0 2 1 – 3

First period

No scoring

Second period

(AB) Nikolai Tishkevich (Cole Moore) 1:36

(AB) Devon Carlstrom (Dylan Wagner, Patrick O’Connell) (power play) 13:44

Third period

(AB) Logan Gravnik (empty net) 18:34

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-8; Aberdeen – 1-for-5

Shots: Austin – 27; Aberdeen – 31