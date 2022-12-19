Wings slide past Bruins in Riverside

Published 8:41 am Monday, December 19, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings 4-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Ethan Robertson stopped 21 of 24 shots for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 1 1 2 – 4

Austin 1 0 1 – 2

First period

(A) James Goffredo (Gavin Morrissey, Ocean Wallace) (power play) 6:23

(AB) Landon Parker (Nikolai Tishkevich) 15:05

Second period

(AB) Owen Dubois (Kyle Contessa) 18:27

Third period

(AB) Alexander Gullichsen (power play) 13:36 13:36

(A) Austin Salani (Matys Brassard) 16:06

(AB) Alexander Gullichsen (Owen Dubois) (empty net) 19:59

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; Aberdeen – 1-for-3

Shots: Austin – 18; Aberdeen – 25

More RSS General

No students injured in Monday two-vehicle crash involving school bus

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin nurses receive DAISY Award

Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy honored for heroics during Taopi tornado

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections