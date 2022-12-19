Wings slide past Bruins in Riverside
The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings 4-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Ethan Robertson stopped 21 of 24 shots for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Aberdeen 1 1 2 – 4
Austin 1 0 1 – 2
First period
(A) James Goffredo (Gavin Morrissey, Ocean Wallace) (power play) 6:23
(AB) Landon Parker (Nikolai Tishkevich) 15:05
Second period
(AB) Owen Dubois (Kyle Contessa) 18:27
Third period
(AB) Alexander Gullichsen (power play) 13:36 13:36
(A) Austin Salani (Matys Brassard) 16:06
(AB) Alexander Gullichsen (Owen Dubois) (empty net) 19:59
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; Aberdeen – 1-for-3
Shots: Austin – 18; Aberdeen – 25