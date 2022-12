Wingers bring down Packer girls Published 9:36 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Austin girls basketball team lost to Red Wing (3-1 overall) by a score of 61-42 in Red Wing Tuesday.

The Packers (3-2 overall) trailed 34-19 at the half.

Austin scoring: Olivia Walsh, 12; Cassidy Shute, 9; Ajiem Agwa, 9; Addison Walsh, 4; Kristen Neilsen, 3; Quinn Osgood, 2; Isabella Weidemann, 1