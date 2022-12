Westfield goes 0-3 in St. Charles Published 11:16 am Monday, December 5, 2022

The Westfield wrestling team went 0-3 at the St. Charles Ice Breaker Duals on Saturday.

The Razorbacks lost to Caledonia 62-12, they lost to Stewartville 42-30 and they lost to Robbinsdale-Armstrong 42-33.

Kevin Hodge went 3-0 at 113 pounds for Westfield and Cannon Wacek went 3-0 with three pins at 132.