Welcome to Austin: Council approves contract for sign design Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

People coming to Austin next year can look forward to getting a new welcome in the form of a new welcome sign situated between Fourth and 14th Street NW along Interstate 90.

Monday night, the Austin City Council approved a contract with SRF for the design of the sign, budgeted for $34,021 and paid for by a grant from The Hormel Foundation.

The sign will be erected on the north side of the interstate near Cobblestone Hotel.

“It’s a spot where you are coming through Austin and see the sign no matter what direction you’re heading,” said City Engineer Steven Lang. “Seemed like a good location central to the community.”

While the project has been under review by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Lang said Monday night that the project has its roots much further back during Vision 2020 planning when it was identified as part of the bridge aesthetic improvement plan.

The council also voted to enter into service contract for infrastructure designs with SEH for the Creekside Business Park, a $4.4 million project.

The contract comes out to just over $358,000, though through a previously secured EDA grant, the city will only have to pay half of that.

During the council’s work session, Lang gave an update regarding a planned-for 10-parcel T-Hangar for the Austin Municipal Airport, reporting that the project saw an up-tick in the estimate for the project from $1.1 million to $1.8 million.

The council voted to continue the project forward in the face of indicated support from pilots interested in renting space in the hangars and aging infrastructure.

Projected revenue from renting the parcels is estimated at $20,000 a year from an anticipated $175-$200 a month charges.

In other news:

• The council approved a purchase of service agreement with Austin Aspires for 100 hotspots. Through the agreement, Austin Aspires will use grant money to pay for the data plans for the hotspots.