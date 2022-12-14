Watson lights it up as Vikings win in Houston Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Hayfield junior Kristen Watson had the best offensive night of her career as she shot the lights out in a 67-34 win at Houston (1-4 overall) Tuesday.

Watson finished with a career-high 38 points and she added eight three-pointers.

“She was pretty consistent all night,” Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling said of Watson. “She definitely made over half of them. They were really packed in with their zone and she took advantage of it. She also had some phenomenal passes and she played a complete game tonight.”

Hayfield (4-1 overall) led 40-16 at the half.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 38; Natalie Beaver, 11; Jo Tempel, 7; Emily Hansen, 4; Chelsea Christopherson, 3; Molly Hansen, 2; Lilly Beyer, 2