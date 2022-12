Under the continue impact of storm, SMART alters weekend schedule Published 8:19 am Friday, December 23, 2022

SMART Transit has announced that all services will shut down at 5 p.m. including all buses and dispatch.

During the day, buses will operate in town and on plowed roads only. There will be no out of town travel, however, Austin to Albert Lea Dialysis will operate as scheduled

SMART is closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for the Christmas holiday.