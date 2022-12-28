Timothy J. Juenger, 36

Timothy John Juenger, 36, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Tim was born on November 20, 1986, in Rochester, Minnesota to Marvin and Jane (Wiste) Juenger. He graduated from Southland High School in 2005.

Tim was a long time employee of Boe Brothers Tiling and also worked for Reinartz Construction. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on and restoring vintage tractors. Small engines were his special talent for which he had tons of patience to get them in working order. He was especially proud that he was able to bring Great Grandpa Hank’s 1939 Farmall F20 tractor back to life. No one could get that tractor to start in one crank other than Tim! Tim did not discriminate when it came to vintage tractors. He would say I love all the old iron, red, green, blue (name your color). You may also remember seeing Tim drive his Dad’s 1972 Monte Carlo around Mower County. Until we meet again, “Trickster”!

Tim was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Dave Wiste, Sr. and Kathleen (Gootie) Wiste, paternal grandparents Francis and Veronica Juenger, and Uncle John in infancy.

Tim is survived by parents Marvin and Jane Juenger of Adams; siblings, Chad (Tauna) Juenger of Adams and Jenna Juenger (fiance Tim Conkling) of San Diego, CA; nephews, Landen Juenger, Koen Juenger, and niece, Chanley Juenger; aunts and uncles; Sandra (Jon) Shaw, Susan (John) Sathre, David (Ellen) Wiste, Maurice Juenger, Jeanette (Duane) Losee; and many cousins.

A public visitation will be at the Adams Funeral Home on Friday, December 30th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service. There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.