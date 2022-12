Sterling Pharmacy celebrating 70th anniversery Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Sterling Pharmacy is celebrating its 70th Anniversary bash on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sterling Rewards members will earn 70 bonus points on over 20 different items, samples of gourmet foods will be available, a wheel of fun will offer discounts, and goodie bags will be handed out for the first 70 customers.

Up to 50% off select items throughout the store

Sterling Pharmacy originally opened in 1952.