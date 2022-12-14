Southland boys take down Hurricanes Published 9:34 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Southland boys basketball team beat Houston (2-2 overall) by a score of 72-30 in Houston Tuesday.

Cale Wehrenberg poured in 34 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals for the Rebels (2-1 overall).

Southland scoring: Cale Wehrenberg, 34; Nick Edland, 7; Sam Boe, 6; Jonas Wiste, 5; Nick Goergen, 4; Andrew Timm, 3; Maverick Hanna, 3; Gavin Nelsen, 2; Cole Miller, 2; Noah Bauer, 2; Travis Kirtz, 2; Landon Chilman, 2