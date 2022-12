Southland boys basketball team falls to LA Published 9:27 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The Southland boys basketball team lost to Lewiston-Altura 58-46 in Adams Friday.

Cale Wehrenberg had 16 points and four rebounds for the Rebels (0-1 overall).

Southland scoring: Cale Wehrenberg, 16; Nick Edland, 11; Jonas Wiste, 7; Andrew Time, 4; Gavin Nelsen, Sam Boe, 3; Tyson Stevens, 1