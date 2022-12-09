Snow closes area schools, seconds others to two hours late Published 6:43 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Because of recent snow fall the area received, the following schools have closed school for the day: Austin Public Schools, Pacelli Catholic Schools, Lyle Public Schools, Grand Meadow Public Schools, LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools and Southland Public Schools.

Both Hayfield Public Schools and Blooming Prairie Public Schools are two hours late.

A winter weather advisory is still in affect through noon today.