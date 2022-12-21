SMART Transit makes changes ahead of storm Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

SMART Transit has altered its scheduling ahead of the winter storm that will begin later this afternoon.

SMART will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, including all bus services and dispatch. The Thursday O/N Austin Work Route will operate at the driver’s discretion.

There will be no out of town service in any county and buses will operate in town and on plowed roads only. s There will be no Austin/Albert Lea Shuttle service on Thursday.

SMART will operate 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. including both bus services and dispatch, however, Friday O/N Austin Work Route will be canceled. Passengers should be made aware of this today and Thursday.

Shuttle/Dialysis on Friday will operate during dialysis time only (one trip to Albert Lea and one back to Austin; no early or late shuttle).