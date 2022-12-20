Sharon Louise Hinkle Schied

10/26/42-12/13/22

Born in Austin MN, she was the fourth of nine siblings. She attended Austin High School, but earned her GED later in life and then went on to earn a BS in Accounting at Bemidji State University. Sharon enjoyed doing taxes at the Senior Center in Bemidji and being an election judge for her township. She is survived by six siblings; three children, Scott Schied of Austin MN, Susan Wibben (Marty) of Becida MN, and Steven Schied (Patricia) of Becida MN; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Sharon was a fighter and was winning the battle with cancer, but succumbed to complications of pneumonia and sepsis. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lucille Hinkle; one younger brother Norman (Forever 19) who served in Viet Nam; one older brother Eugene (Bud) who also died of cancer; her daughter-in- law Amy Schied; and her husband of 62 years, Kenneth.

A Celebration of Life will be held in late spring.

Please send memorials to cancer research or plant a tree in her honor.