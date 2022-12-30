Sarah Lysne: Unexpected Christmas joys Published 5:40 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Christmas can be stressful because of all the expectations we have of ourselves. Sometimes we might even wish it would hurry up and be over, but if we slow down and look for joy, we will find it.

I often find joy when I least expect it. Here are a few examples from this Christmas season:

I received some surprise visits from friends.

I heard good news about some of the people I have been praying for.

A small child sitting in front of me at church kept singing “Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!”

One of my Christmas gifts was a blue blanket with a picture of a gray horse on it. I love horses.

My relatives dog, Pippin, sat on my lap for quite awhile. Pippin lives in Texas. I don’t see him that often, but he remembered me.

I found out that starting in January, I will have the opportunity to take two new medications that may slow the progression of my ALS.

I hope you had some joyful Christmas moments too!