Sarah Lysne: The joy of Christmas memories part II Published 6:01 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

For many years my uncle Jack and my aunt Diane hosted a Christmas party for my dad’s side of the family.

Jack and Diane lived in a beautiful Victorian style home. It was the perfect Christmas house.

Diane always bought a real tree, and she took great care to decorate it.

After a meal of oyster stew or chili, Santa found a gift for each child.

Another tradition was gathering around the piano to sing Christmas carols. My cousin Keri accompanied us as my uncle Duane led us in song.

Towards the end of the evening, families would gather for a family picture on the beautiful oak staircase in the front entrance.

One year as I was leaving the kitchen, one of my second cousins asked me if she could look at the cookies, The cookies were on a round decorative glass plate. I brought it to her eye level, and she stared at those cookies for a long time before deciding on the most decorative cookie on the plate. “Could you put it in a napkin?” she asked. “Sure, but don’t you want to eat it?” I asked. “ No, I’m taking this home for Santa,” she said. Then she walked away, carefully carrying the cookie.

That year was a special Keenan Christmas because I was reminded of the joy of giving.