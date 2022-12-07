Ruth Ann (Kellogg) Sarp, 81

Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Daily Herald

Ruth Ann (Kellogg) Sarp, 81, of Summerfield FL went to be with Jesus on Sunday,  December 4, 2022 surrounded by family after her battle with cancer.

Ruth was born August 4, 1941, to Kenneth and Olga Kellogg in Austin MN. Ruth  was the youngest of five children. With grit and determination as a single mom,  Ruth went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree from Mankato State University.

Ruth was a Detention Center Superintendent where she won the “Distinguished  Service” award given by the Governor of FL. She also wrote legislation for the  Attorney General in Florida.

Ruth and Gene were married on November 9, 2007. She had a zest for life,  wonderful sense of humor, light up any room she walked into and an incredible  capacity to love her family and friends. She enjoyed painting, traveling, playing  golf, playing bridge and loved hosting dinner parties.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Gene Sarp of Summerfield FL, siblings  James (Karen) Kellogg of Walker MN, Gerald (Jeanine) Kellogg of Austin MN,  Ronald (Karen) Kellogg of Summerfield FL, sons Timothy (Lorrie) Jacobson of  Baxter MN, Michael (Lynette) Jacobson of Rochester MN, step-children, Mary (Al)  Foss, Beaches Corners WI, Bonny (Karl) Kemnitz, West Salem WI, Robert (Terry)  Smith of Middleton WI, Kim (Ed) Duncan, San Antonio TX, and Becky Smith,  LaCrosse WI. Dennis (Colleen) Sarp of Winter Garden FL, and Tony Sarp of  Ocoee FL.

Grandchildren Tanner (Kenzie), Travis, Nathan and Brittany, Brandon (Omega),  Ashley (Ryan) and Jennifer (Luke), Tyler (Julia), Luke, Jack, Taylor, Emily and  Jaimie. Bailey (Kaysea), Blake and Brady, Great Grandchildren: Tristan, Jocelyn,  Johan, Madeline, Claire, Paisley.

Preceded in death by her late husband Robert Smith, brother Richard Kellogg and  sister-in-law Mary Kellogg.

A celebration of life will be held at St Marks, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield FL  34491 on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 at 10:00 am with lunch to follow at  Cheers restaurant at Stonecrest, 11560 SE 176th Pl Rd, Summerfield FL.

