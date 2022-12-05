Robert (Bob) W. Knutson

Robert (Bob) Wayne Knutson Sr., age 82, of Owatonna, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House surrounded by all 5 of his children. Bob was born February 21, 1940, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, the son of Orville and Helen Dahl Knutson. He attended country school and Blooming Prairie High School. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. On July 15, 1958, he was united in marriage to Sharon Vietor, to this union 5 children were born. The couple lived in Blooming Prairie across the field from his family farm until 2010 when their home was destroyed by a tornado, they then moved to Owatonna. Bob with his father and brothers, owned and operated Knutson Drainage in Blooming Prairie for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Blooming Prairie Gun Club and was their president for over 40 years. Bob loved hunting, fishing, trapshooting, camping and anything outdoors. He also enjoyed spending his time in the sun. Bob will be remembered for his captivating stories and his hard work ethic. Most of all, Bob loved his family and friends and spending time with them and always greeted them with a huge smile.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Knutson of Owatonna; children, Bob Jr. (Theresa) Knutson of Austin, Debbie (Dan) Manggaard of rural Hayfield, Jerry (Nancy) Knutson of Stewartville, Vicki (Chris) Davis of Willmar, and Lori (Eddie) Stewart of Owatonna; 22 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren with another on the way; siblings, Janice (Larry) Johnson of St. Peter, Donna Herzog of Owatonna, and Carol (Glenn) Kruckeberg of Claremont; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Helen Knutson; siblings, Arthur Knutson, Arlen (Linda) Knutson, Audrey (Randy) Krupicka, and Gary Knutson; and brother-in-law, Duane Herzog.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club with a brief time of remembrance at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Blooming Prairie Gun Club. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.